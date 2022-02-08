Belmont Shooting: Man warded after multiple gun shot wounds

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Belmont which left a 33-year-old Bodywork man of Richland Park currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

According to investigations, on Monday, February 7, 2022, at about 5:45 pm the Bodywork man was in Belmont in an area called Meng Village in his vehicle.

On leaving the area, the traffic came to a standstill at a narrow piece of road.

The Bodywork man was approached by an unknown assailant and shot three times about his body. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention and is currently a patient in a reportedly stable condition.

The police did not release the name of the victim.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated with confidentiality.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing.