‘I trust my experiences guide my decision-making in interests of country’

Senator Benarva Browne, the new government Minister, stated at her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday morning that today marks an important milestone in her contribution to national and Caribbean development.

The 33-year-old Minister stated that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ urban areas are currently undergoing significant transformation and growth, and she is honored to be a part of this.

“Today, as I accept this considered and privileged responsibility, I trust that all my experiences over the years will guide my decision-making in the best interests of my beloved country. As a Vincentian, I believe we all have a role to play in the growth and development of this beautiful country”.

Browne stated that she was persuaded to study law by several attorneys and family friends; nevertheless, her passion for planning was unrivaled, and she convinced her parents to allow her to pursue that ambition.

“I witnessed the trough system that passed through my community in 2013, I saw firsthand the havoc that it wreaked on the lives of members in my community, and I decided that St. Vincent was the place I had to stay to help with physical planning, disaster risk management, and building resilience”.

Browne takes over for Julian Francis, who resigned as Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadine Affairs, and Local Government on Tuesday and was named a special advisor to the government.