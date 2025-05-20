Sources tell the St Vincent Times that a bench warrant has been issued for popular radio DJ Christopher “2 Kool Chris” Jones.

A bench warrant is a court order issued for the arrest of a person who has failed to appear in court as required or who is considered in contempt of court.

Jones, who works with Hot97, is in Tortola and was expected to be in court today for a matter which is expected to be discharged to the 27th of May.

We understand that the cancellation of Jones’s flight home prevented him from returning to the country on time.

Sources tell the publication that the court was told where Jones was and the situation; however, a surety summons was handed to Luke Boyea, the owner of Hot97, who is expected in court this morning.

Charges were laid against Jones on July 23, 2024, in a matter of wounding.