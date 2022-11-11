Benjamin Jackson, former SVG police Commissioner dies at 89

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and the other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Government Police (RSVGPF) send their heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the late Benjamin Jackson, former Commissioner of Police of the RSVGPF.

Mr. Jackson passed away on November 3, 2022 in Barbados, where he had resided for almost 39 years, at the age of 89. On May 1st, 1952, he enlisted in the RSVGPF.

He was appointed CoP on April 25, 1977, and served in that capacity until January 19, 1984. After almost 31 years of service, he retired from the police force. After his term as Chief of Police, Jackson was assigned as Staff Officer of the Regional Security System (RSS) in Barbados for seven years.

He eventually served as the Director of Security for a number of Barbados businesses.

The decedent was characterized as “A Chief of Police who took his duties seriously and wanted the same from his officers. He was both firm and fair.”

His devoted wife Eloise, six children, grandchildren, and other family and friends survive him.

Source : RSVGPF