Bequia: Assistant Manager Arrested for Assaulting Waitress

Assistant Manager charged with Assault

On November 11, 2024, police arrested and charged Jimmy Sergeant, a 29-year-old Assistant Manager of Bequia, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 28-year-old Waitress, of same address by striking her about her body with his hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Bequia on October 6, 2024.

Sergeant was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on November 22,2024 to answer the charge.