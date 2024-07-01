Bequia Businessman Charged with Assault

On October 2, 2024, police arrested and charged Henry Hazell, a 65-year-old businessman of Friendship, Bequia, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 63-year-old domestic of Friendship, Bequia, by striking her on the left side of her face with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed on September 28, 2024, in Friendship, Bequia.

Hazell was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety. He is to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on October 4, 2024.