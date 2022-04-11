Sylvester Simmons, community icon and businessman, dies

Community icon and businessman Sylvester Simmons has passed away. Simmons died in his hometown of Bequia on Sunday afternoon (10 April).

Known as an energetic member of society who always had stories to tell- many people said they would remember him for the conversations they had with him at Lower Bay or while he managed De Reef.

Simmons was instrumental in the Bequia Easter Regatta; he was once head of the Rotary Club on the island and had a short stint in politics.

The businessman was also part owner of the first locally owned supermarket, S&W, the financial comptroller for the Bequia sandpit and was instrumental in ensuring that the Iron Duke was refurbished and handed over to the National Trust.

Many of his friends took to social media to express condolences on Sunday.

Mark Lulley

“RIP my friend Sylvester Simmons (Pepe). You were a father, brother, and friend to me. The wonderful times we shared over a lifetime will be my fond memory until I sail on. It was a dynamic joy to have the privilege to know you so well and be there with you in all the good and bad times. Our memorable years of fishing together bringing in fish bigger than anyone ever caught is a legacy. You remain a legend who knows the marks for the rich fishing banks. They will never be lost from my memory.

Thanks for being good to me from childhood to manhood and for always encouraging me to be bigger and better. I prayed for you to have no pain and to transit smoothly. I know your faith and know what you were sure of. Sail on my friend and may God grant you a joyous peaceful journey. We shall meet again as we said and I know we will fish again. I will never forget you. You are loved by many and remain in all our hearts. My farewell on Friday was the hardest goodbye I ever did but I am grateful for that moment”.

Juliana Davis Exeter Williams

“Sleep in sweet peace. Peppie Sylvester Simmons”.

Judy Simmons

“Sylvester Simmons was a fine man who will be greatly missed on Bequia. Rest in Peace my friend”.

Colin Graham

“This is a hard one – R.I.P Mr Simmons, my deepest condolences to the entire Simmons family Kasai Simmons and the staff of De Reef in Bequia on the passing of Mr Sylvester Simmons”.