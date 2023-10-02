Bequia: Car strikes utility pole, hits building, and goes over embankment

POLICE PROBES MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN BEQUIA

The police have launched an investigation into a motor vehicle collision involving Motor Vehicle PU-973, a blue Toyota Sprinter car owned and driven by Edbert Adams of Hope Estate, Bequia, and Motor Vehicle PX-709, a black motor bike owned and ridden by Sivin Schaele of Mount Pleasant, Bequia, which occurred along the Paget Farm Public Road about 8:34 p.m. on September 29, 2023.

Motor Vehicle PU-973 struck a utility pole and a building and went over an embankment.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Edbert Adams was treated and discharged, while Sivin Schaele was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for further treatment and observation.

Motor Vehicle PX-709 was moderately damaged, while Motor Vehicle PU-973 was extensively damaged.

Notices of intended prosecution were served. Investigations are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF