Bequia Community High wins ISCCF 60th Anniversary Bible Quiz Competition

On Saturday 14 May, the Inter-School and College Christian Fellowship (ISCCF) held the finals of its 60th anniversary secondary school’s Bible quiz competition at the Faith Covenant Ministries Church in Kingstown. The competition was won by the Bequia Community High School (BCHS) which was represented by Ms Keshorna Young and Mr Albert Baptiste. The first place trophy was sponsored by the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Keshorna Young also won the Best Quizzer trophy which was sponsored by GECCU. The Best Quizzer includes points scored during the preliminary and finals.

In the second position was the Adelphi Secondary School, represented by Ms Gennisha Sutherland and Ms Leesa Robertson and this trophy was donated by the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union Ltd.

The third place, Vincy Print Plus Ltd trophy, was taken by the Georgetown Secondary School represented by Ms Java Peters and Ms Aniya Patrick.

The finalists emerged from the preliminary rounds that were held online via zoom on April 30. The Bible quiz competition was part of a series of activities that were planned to celebrate ISCCF’s sixtieth anniversary in 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic and the volcanic eruptions, several of the activities were postponed or cancelled.

This year’s competition is a revival of the annual ISCCF Secondary Schools Bible Quiz competitions that were held in the eighties and nineties. ISCCF hopes to keep the competition as a major activity on its annual calendar with more schools participating along with more sponsorship from our business community.

ISCCF is very grateful and wants to say a big thank you to the businesses mentioned above for sponsoring trophies for this year’s competition. We would also like to say thank you to individuals who made a monetary contribution or helped in one way or another to make the competition a success. Thanks also to Apostle Garry Martin and the members of Faith Covenant Ministries for providing the use of their church facilities for the hosting of the event.