Bequia: Gardener Charged with Assault, Theft of Timberland Slippers

Gardener charged with Assault and Theft

On November 21, 2024, police arrested and charged Jason Williams, a 39-year-old Gardener of Bequia, with the offence of Assault and Wounding.

According to preliminary reports, the accused unlawfully assaulted a 39-year-old Vendor of Lower Bay, Bequia by striking him on the side of his face with a piece of board. He was also charged with the theft of one (1) pair of brown Timberland slippers valued at $180.00ECC.

The offences were committed in Bequia on October 05, 2024.

Williams was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 EEC with one surety to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on November 22, 2024. On the afore-mentioned date, he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The conditions of his station bail continues and the matters were adjourned to January 21, 2025.