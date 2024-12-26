Bequia Gets Ready For An Unforgettable Old Year’s Night Celebration

Numerous yachts have docked in Bequia as the Grenadine island gears up for its upcoming major event, the Old Years Night celebrations.

While you can celebrate in various locations, Bequia uniquely offers a feeling of belonging as you welcome the new year.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, New Year’s Eve is commonly known as Old Year’s Night, and Bequia truly knows how to “ring out the old and ring in the new”!

The harbour brims with arriving yachts, while festivities unfold in every restaurant and bar along the shore—everything is brought out for this one extraordinary night of the year.

The evening culminates in a breathtaking display of fireworks over Bequia Harbour. This is a holiday highlight that everyone will want to experience, thanks to the kindness of private individuals and the support of Bequia’s corporate community.

The midnight sky bursts with fireworks and flares, accompanied by the sound of popping corks and the warmth of embraces—this is when the true celebration starts!

An opportunity remains to join in the festivities; you may still have a chance to arrange accommodations. If not, take advantage of the many ferries operating on December 31st and celebrate until dawn.

If you agree with my preference, you will place yourself near the almond tree to guarantee catching the ferry on the morning of January 1st and thus returning to the mainland.

I eagerly anticipate our meeting in Bequia!