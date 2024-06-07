Bequia Labourer Faces Charges for Stolen Samsung Note Phone

Labourer charged with Theft

On June 6, 2024 police arrested and charged Shar Benn, a 22 years-old Labourer of Port Ellizabeth, Bequia with the offence of Theft.

According to the report, the accused allegedly stole one (1) bronze Samsung Note 20 Ultra- Cellular Phone- value $3,200.00 ECC- the property of a 32-years-old Teacher of Mt.Pleasant, Bequia.

The offence allegedly occurred May 31, 2024.

Benn was granted Station Bail in the sum on $2000.00 ECC with one surety to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on June 28, 2024 at 9 AM.