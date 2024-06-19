Bequia Man Facing Charges for Actual Bodily Harm, Threats

On June 18, 2024 police arrested and charged Junior Simmons, a 29-year-old Labourer of Bequia with the offences of Assault Bodily Harm and Threatening Language.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly assaulted a 49-years-old Mason of Union Vale, Bequia, by striking him about his body with a piece of wood causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence occurred on June 8,2024.

Simmons was additionally charged with using threatening language in a public place, specifically Union Estate Road, directed at a 49-year-old Domestic Worker by saying “Ah go shoot you mudda (expletive) cause yo ah informer.”

The offence occurred in Union Estate, Bequia, on June 17,2024.

Simmons was given station bail in the sum of $1000.00 with one surety and he is to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on June 28, 2024.