The police on the island of Bequia are currently conducting an investigation into a potential case of reckless endangerment of human life.

An investigation has commenced following the emergence of a video on St. Vincent Times, which depicts two minivans racing at dangerously high speeds on a narrow roadway on the Grenadine island.

According to sources, the St. Vincent Times could report that one of the drivers is currently cooperating with the investigation.

It has been reported that the vans were observed at a police compound on the island; however, this information has not yet been verified by law enforcement authorities.

On Wednesday, residents of the island provided feedback and offered recommendations.

“That purple van and a green one, driven by two cousins, are totally ridiculous, constantly speeding and blasting extremely loud music. People living along the road are always complaining.” Something needs to be done urgently. They must have their license revoked permanently”.

“This reckless display of disregard for human life has absolutely no place on public roads, where people used to go to school, work, or just exercise their rights as citizens. The taxpayers own these roads, not these foolish bus drivers”.

“Lots of ideas, but none are tried. The ideas include speed bumps, a point system for infractions, license suspension, and posted speed limit signs. Police presence during high traffic hours, Cameras that capture license plates. Limit audio systems to devices installed by the manufacturer”.

“The obvious solution is to add speed bumps. Why don’t they try different mechanisms and see what works? Despite all the complaints, there has been no attempt to stop this absurdity”.