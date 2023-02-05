Bequia on Seabourn Pursuit debut pre-launch itinerary

Bequia, the northernmost Grenadine island in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be one of the places of call for the Seabourn Pursuit later this year. The call will be part of the expedition vessel’s 10-day Caribbean pre-launch itinerary, which will also include stops at numerous other international ports, according to a Seabourn-authorized release by Stefanie Waldek.

Before formally launching the newest ship in its fleet, Seabourn is providing travelers with a sneak peek during seven pre-inaugural excursions.

Beginning in August, Seabourn Pursuit — the second expedition vessel in Seabourn’s fleet after the arrival of Seabourn Venture last year — will sail five excursions throughout the Mediterranean before embarking on a transatlantic voyage and one Caribbean sailing in September.

On seven- to eight-day Mediterranean voyages, Seabourn Pursuit will call at Cinque Terre in Italy, St. Tropez in France, Málaga in Spain, and Casablanca in Morocco. The 12-day transatlantic voyage will begin in Madeira, Portugal, and end in Miami, while the 10-day Caribbean voyage will stop in Barbados, Martinique, and Bequia, Grenadines, among other places.

“We are thrilled to be able to give our passengers the opportunity to sail on our new ship, Seabourn Pursuit, and explore some of the very greatest destinations and hidden harbors around the Rivieras and Caribbean,” said Seabourn president Josh Leibowitz in a statement. “As with every ship in our line, Seabourn Pursuit will invite guests to experience small-ship cruising like no other, with an intimate setting that inspires meaningful interactions and a friendly onboard workforce focused on providing amazing ‘Seabourn Moments.'”

The Seabourn Pursuit will accommodate just 264 passengers in all-suite cabins, as well as 120 crew members, including a 26-person expedition staff of naturalists, scientists, and historians.

Following pre-launch sailings through the Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean, Seabourn Pursuit will continue south for explorations in South America, including the Amazon, followed by a season in Antarctica.