Bequia Police Charge Multiple Persons in Connection with Violent Attack

Multiple persons charged with wounding on Bequia

On July 30,2024, police arrested and jointly charged Deandre Ollivierre, a 20-year-old Labourer of La Pompe, Bequia, Kelroy Phillips, a 19-year-old Mechanic of La Pompe, Bequia, O’ neil Jr Stowe, a 19-year-old Gardener of Paget Farm Bequia, Kaiden Ollivierre, an 18-year-old Bus Conductor of Paget Farm Bequia and, a 16-year-old, with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 19-year-old Labourer of Friendship, Bequia by striking him about his body with boards, bottles and stones.

The offence was committed on March 31, 2024. The defendants were granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC, each with one surety and they are to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on August 16,2024 for trial.