Bequia Resident Faces Charges for Alleged Assault, Vandalism

Carpenter Charged with Assault Bodily Harm, Damage to Property

On April 25, 2025, police arrested and charged Androus Maloney, a 35-year-old carpenter of Paget Farm, with the offences of Assault Bodily Harm and Damage to Property.

Investigations revealed that Maloney allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old waitress of the same address by beating her about the body with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

He was also charged with damaging, without lawful excuse, one (1) wooden door valued at $450.00 ECC and one (1) 4×4 PVC window valued at $750.00 ECC, total value $1,200.00 ECC, the property of the 27-year-old resident, by boxing and kicking them.

The offences were committed in Paget Farm, Bequia, on March 29, 2025.

Maloney appeared before the Bequia Magistrate Court on Monday, April 28, 2025, and pleaded guilty to both offences, providing an explanation. After considering his explanation, the Magistrate accepted the guilty plea for the charge of Damage to Property but entered a not guilty plea for the charge of Assault Bodily Harm.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one surety. Additionally, he was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant, except to communicate via WhatsApp for matters concerning their children. The matters were adjourned to August 29, 2025.