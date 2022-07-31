Bequia: Roof damage forced some residents into shelters

Emergency shelters have been opened in Bequia for those persons affected by the passage of a tropical wave on Saturday night into this morning.

Damage to house roofs in Bequia forced some residents there into shelters.

Preliminary reports are that approximately 6 homes in the south of Bequia were impacted by the strong winds associated with the passage of the system.

Electricity supply has been disrupted in some sections of the country.

The tail end of the system is expected to dissipate around midmorning, with pockets of rain in some areas.