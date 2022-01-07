Bequia Shooting: Woman In Stable Condition, Man In Custody

An investigation has been launched into a reported robbery in Bequia that left Kathel Ollivierre warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition, nursing two gunshot wounds to her right shoulder.

According to reports, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at about 8:30 pm on the island of Bequia, Kathel Ollivierre, forty-one (41) years old Sales Clerk with Select Foods Grocery in Port Elizabeth, Bequia was on her way to make a night deposit at the bank when she was accosted by some unknown person(s) demanding money.

She was reportedly shot twice to her right shoulder during the ordeal. She was taken to the Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention and later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital via the SVG Coast Guard Service.

The assailant is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police at telephone number 1-784-451-2467; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or the Officer i/c of the Grenadines at 1784-457-1211 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.