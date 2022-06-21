Bequia special needs students excel at CPEA

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, children with disabilities performed exceptionally well in this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

On Tuesday, staff at the Sunshine School for Children with Special Needs in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, told the St Vincent Times that two of the three students who wrote the exams passed, however, they were celebrating the successes of three.

Troy Compton, Rosita Harris, and Micaiah Francis were the three students who wrote the exams.

Francis may not have gained the grade he hoped for, but his willingness to write the exams is a testament to his determination and ability.

On Tuesday, the school posted the following on its Facebook page.

“Despite not having accommodations (reader nor extra time), two of the three passed the exam on their own. Keep following your dreams and remember “you can” no matter what”. We are super proud of you three”.

Sunshine School for Children With Special Needs was founded as a small school for hearing-impaired children and funded by the Bequia Mission of Canada.

CPEA was administered to grade 6 students on May 13th, 2022. Out of 1714 students registered, 1705 took the final exam.

This year, 1430 students (83.87%) met the standard, a slight decrease from last year’s 84.96%. Among them, 61 were males (78.11%) and 75 were females (89.72%).

The top student this year is Kuba Francis from Sugar Mill Academy, who achieved 98.20 percent on average. Additionally, Francis scored 100% in mathematics.