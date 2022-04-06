Bequia SMC receives machinery for the upkeep of playing fields

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to Northern Ireland Dr Christopher Stange facilitated the donation of a brand-new commercial-grade zero-turn agricultural tractor lawnmower to assist the Bequia Sports Management Committee.

The machinery valued at £12,000 (EC$45,000.00) will be used primarily for the upkeep of the playing fields on Bequia.

Mr Carlos Williams, Deputy Director for Grenadines Affairs and Mrs Sandy Peters-Phillips in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and representatives of the Bequia Sports Management Committee were on hand to receive the donation at the St. Vincent Port Authority, Kingstown.

In applauding the initiative, Consul General Dr Stange on behalf of the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Northern Ireland stated “It’s an honour to play our part overseas through foreign diplomacy to deliver this project and much-needed equipment for the Northern Grenadines. Thank you to all our partners: Gosford Equipment, Kestrel Liner Agencies, Clarksons Port Services and SFG Forwarding in assisting us in the economic, social, sport, health and wellness development of our great country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade expresses its appreciation to the Consul General and donors for their efforts in facilitating the donation of this important equipment that will be of great use and add to the future development of the Bequia Sporting Community.