From Bequia to NY: Judith Tannis-Diamond’s Inspiring Journey to a PhD

Former Bequia Teacher earns Doctorate in Education

In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Judith Tannis-Diamond has officially attained her PhD in Post- Secondary and Adult Education from Capella University Minnesota, marking a significant milestone in her academic journey and setting a new standard for research in her field.

Dr. Diamond hails from the village of Ocar Reform on the Grenadidne island of Bequia but currently resides in New York. She is the daughter of Emeline Henville Sargeant and Joseph Tannis (deceased).

Before traveling to the United States, Dr. Diamond taught at the Bequia Anglican Primary School, her alma mater, where her passion for education took root. She then furthered her studies at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers College. After completing her training, she joined the staff at the Questelles Government School, where she dedicated several years to nurturing young minds.

Upon migrating, Dr. Diamond seized the opportunity when presented to return to college, ultimately earning her Undergraduate, Masters, and now PhD degrees in education. This commitment to continuous learning not only reflects her dedication to her personal and professional growth but also highlights her passion for advancing educational practice.

Dr. Diamonds dissertation focused on adult learners from the Caribbean diaspora who enroll in American colleges as they seek to improve their academic ambitions. She highlighted some of the challenges these adult learners face in their pursuit of a degree. Dr. Diamond was motivated to research her chosen topic due to her own firsthand experiences with the challenges presented regarding instructional strategies at this level. Having faced similar obstacles in her professional life, she understands the emotional and practical implications of these struggles.

This connection drove her passion for uncovering insights that could help others navigate their own difficulties. By drawing from her own journey, Dr. Diamond aims to contribute valuable knowledge and support to those who may feel isolated in their experiences, fostering a sense of community and resilience.

Her research is not just an academic pursuit; it’s a heartfelt mission to empower others facing similar challenges. When asked to whom she dedicated her research to she responded “This dissertation is lovingly dedicated to my family and friends whose unwavering support over the years has and continues to assist in guiding me through life. To Mama Eulie who always made me feel worthy of all good things in life and encouraged me to be the best me, I dedicate this dissertation and know she would have been proud of me had she been here for the attainment of this milestone.

With mummy Emeline I share this accomplishment as I think if she had the opportunity, she would have this degree also. I thank her for her continued prayers and encouragement throughout this journey. My brother Macs confidence in me has always made me believe that anything I strive for is doable with effort and dedication. My loving humorous sister Jaseys (SB) laughter continues to be the healing medicine in my dispiriting moments. More importantly Jasey, made me believe and so I did it. To my two treasures Krishtel and Kendra, my most honorable title would always be Ma/Mom, but with their support, they now have a new title to call me, Dr. Ma/Mom. To my many family and friends, whose names I cannot all include, this is dedicated to you also. God be praised.”