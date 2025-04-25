Bequia Water Taxi Duo Charged with Assaulting 18-Year-Old

Duo charged with Assault Bodily Harm.

On April 23, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Zendi Woodley, a 19-year-old Water Taxi Operator of Cemetery Hill, Bequia, and Roy Harry, a 16-year-old Water Taxi operator of the same address, with the offence of assault.

According to the investigation, the duo allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old Dishwasher of Port Elizabeth, Bequia, by boxing him in his head and slapping him on the left side of his face, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed on March 7, 2025, in Port Elizabeth, Bequia. Woodley and Harry were both granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC each, with one surety. They are expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on Friday April 25, 2025, to answer the charge.