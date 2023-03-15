Bequia whalers keep the tradition with first catch of the season

Whale Caught In Bequia

Residents of the island of Bequia are happy because they followed tradition and caught the first whale of the whaling season.

One whaler told the St. Vincent Times, “We feel that the ancient traditions and complete utilization of the entire whale are excellent for Bequia.

St. Vincent was invited to join the International Whaling Commission in 1981 in order to cast a vote in favor of the ban on commercial whaling, which was adopted in 1982.

The IWC granted St. Vincent permission to carry on whaling in accordance with the IWC’s Native Whaling Provision as part of the agreement for the ban.

A quota of four whales may be taken annually by St. Vincent and the Grenadines.