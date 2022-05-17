Bequia woman charged with perjury

On Sunday 15 May 2022, police arrested and charged Jesgil Letteen, 38 years old Domestic Worker of Bequia with the offence of Perjury.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly having lawfully been sworn as a witness in proceedings at the Serious Offence Court willfully made a statement in that proceeding that she knew to be false and did not believe to be true on 18.10.2018.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge and plead not guilty. She was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned to 30.08.22.

Meanwhile in more police news

On 13 May 2022, the police arrested and charged David Stowe, 38 years od Labourer of Arnos Vale with the offence of Possession of a Control Drug with Intent to Supply.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession 5.1 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred in Arnos Vale at about 5:15 am on 13.5.22.

Stowe appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge and plead guilty. He was fined $1400.00 forthwith or 3 months in prison.