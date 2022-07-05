Bequia’s first coral nursery installed by Dive Bequia

Dive Bequia recently installed Bequia’s first coral nursery. The installation was made possible by a grant from SVG Conservation Fund.

Expert advice was provided by nedimyerreef consulting, help from volunteers reedenus and support from Vaughn Serenity Dive.

According to Dive Bequia persons working on the project learned how to harvest and fragment acropora palmata, assemble and build the nursery structures and then stock each nursery tree with corals.

Dive Bequia says the nursery trees will continue to be cared for until they are ready for out-planting to restore and renew Bequia reefs.

Dive Bequia has been in operation for over 35 years.

SVG conservation fund’s general purpose is to source and provide funding to support the conservation and management of critical ecosystems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.