Bequia’s James F Mitchell airport in a ‘deplorable condition’

Dear Editor

The James F Mitchell Airport in Bequia is in a deplorable state and I am calling for the government to complete the much-needed repairs as soon as possible as the tourist season is upon us again.

The repairs started in March of 2021, now fast forward to September 2022 and work seems to have stopped because of no material or perhaps lack of funds to finish the project thus leaving the terminal building in a worst-off state.

It is especially so that when it rains the workers have to be catching water in buckets, passengers have to be running in some cases opening umbrellas in the check-in area, while toilet doors fall off etc.

As mentioned before, the Bequia airport is vital for island tourism, hotels, taxi operators etc. It also serves as a hub for local airlines such as SVG Air, Mustique Airways and Bequia Air as well as other private aircraft.

During the tourism season, the airport receives approximately 10 to 12 flights per day, first impressions are long-lasting and to have tourists see the present conditions of our airport won’t be a lasting impression at all.

I am pleading to the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and area representatives to again come forward and fix up the J.F Mitchell Airport, please.

By John Green