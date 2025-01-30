Bermuda defeats SVG 5-1 in Concacaf Women’s Under-17 qualifiers

Bermuda coach Gary Adams has urged his players to maintain focus following their come-from-behind victory over St Vincent & the Grenadines in the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 World Cup qualifiers in Puerto Rico yesterday.

Stung by conceding their first goal of the tournament in the first half, Adams’s team scored five unanswered second-half goals to record a huge win.

Milan Gibbons-Thomas struck twice, with Evans Welch, Avani Patton and Keyandae Lightbourne also finding the target. Stephanie Hunte scored for St Vincent, who finished with ten players on the field after Rebekah John was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute.

The win lifted Bermuda to the top of the standings in group A, level on points with hosts Puerto Rico, who beat Cayman Islands 1-0 earlier in the day.