Bermuda defeats SVG in super-tight Nations League group match

Bermuda 3 St Vincent & the Grenadines 1

Bermuda is in contention for promotion to the top tier of the Concacaf Nations League after defeating St Vincent & the Grenadines in convincing fashion Friday night at a wind- and rain-swept Flora Duffy Stadium.

Ne-Jai Tucker, Kane Crichlow, and Djair Parfitt-Williams scored for Michael Findlay’s side, with Nazir McBurnette grabbing a consolation for St Vincent.

The result, along with Belize’s last-minute 1-0 triumph against French Guiana, ensured Bermuda’s top spot in the group, one point ahead of French Guiana, ahead of the teams’ meeting in a critical final group match in Martinique on Tuesday.

Belize, which is also on seven points, one point ahead of St Vincent, is still in the quest for promotion, as is St Vincent. However, they would need to defeat Belize by six goals while hoping Bermuda and French Guiana draw.