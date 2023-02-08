Bermuda former Environment Minister Arthur Hodgson has died

Arthur Hodgson Bermuda

Bermudian Premier David Burt has announced that former minister Arthur Hodgson has died.

He was 83 years old.

In a statement, Burt paid tribute to Hodgson, who was a former environment minister and stalwart of the ruling Progressive Labour Party.

Hodgson, who was Bermuda’s first black Rhodes Scholar, was remembered for his service and dedication to country and brilliance.

He stated Hodgson was “One of the leaders of a generation of social justice champions.”

“Mr Hodgson was an outstanding scholar and served at the vanguard of the earliest days of Party politics in Bermuda. He brought an unparalleled commitment to public service as an educator, parliamentarian, Minister of the Environment, lawyer and Magistrate.”

The Opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) also sent condolences to the Hodgson Family.

“Arthur was a very spiritual man and through the years he was willing to spread the gospel and uplift those that he touched, through his church in Crawl, and members of Bermuda’s Parliament through Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast Group,” Cole Simons, Opposition Leader said.

“As a former Minister of the Environment in the early 2000’s, he had a genuine passion for the environment, whether terrestrial or the marine. He was concerned about Bermuda’s sustainable development, and fervently believed that sustainable development should form the cornerstone of Bermuda’s economic and planning legislation.”

Source : Loop News