One day after Hurricane Beryl left a trail of destruction in the multi-island state, huge areas of St. Vincent and the Grenadines still lacked water and electricity.

There are minimal phone services; internet access have been erratic since Monday.

Apart from WEFM 99.9, which is situated roughly 15 minutes outside the capital, private radio stations are off-air; government-owned radio station NBC Radio is on air.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Monday night that VINLEC, the state energy utility, was working nonstop to bring areas impacted back on line.

“VINLEC is working to restore electricity in various communities and institutions. Several lines from the grid are down across the country, and they are working with urgency”.

According to Gonsalves, representatives from the Water Authority (CWSA) informed him that communities without water supply would receive it again on Tuesday.

There has been no communication with several of the Grenadine islands since Monday, and ascertaining information remains a challenge.

The second-largest Grenadine island, Union Island suffered major devastation with 90% of its housing infrastructure destroyed. The airport on Grenadine Island was seriously damaged.

On Monday night, Gonsalves said he was planning to get to the island right away. The prime minister will address the country.