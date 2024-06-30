Beryl Major Hurricane, Threatens Caribbean with Destructive Winds, Storm Surge

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say the second named Atlantic storm of the season is rapidly intensifying and poses an ‘extreme’ risk to lives and property in parts of the Lesser Antilles.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say Beryl intensified into a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Beryl is expected to further intensify into a Category 4 hurricane Sunday evening, packing deadly storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain.

“Beryl has rapidly intensified into a dangerous major hurricane. It’s rare to see a storm rapidly intensify this fast, this early in the season, in this part of the Atantic. Several islands across the Lower Antilles are facing an extreme risk to lives and property,” warned AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. “Beryl is strengthening in an area with favorable conditions for tropical development. There is nothing to slow this storm down before it hits Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

AccuWeather was the first known source to issue a warning about the looming threat of a hurricane brewing in the Atlantic on June 27. AccuWeather began referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm on Thursday morning to help raise public awareness of the risk to lives and property along the storm’s path.