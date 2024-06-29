Beryl is now a hurricane and forecast to intensify quickly.

At 5pm, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.1° north; longitude 49.3° west, or approximately 831 miles (1337 kilometers) east of the SVG.

Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west at 22mph (35km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 75mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Minimum Central Pressure 992mb or 29.30 inches.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95km).

The hurricane is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Possible Impacts:

Maximum sustained winds of 75 – 110 mph (120 – 177 kmh) or greater are expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150mm) and higher amounts are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Marine conditions are expected to be very rough and hazardous with sea-swells exceeding 4.0m (13ft) and possibly higher ~8.0m (26ft), near the center of ‘Beryl’ during Monday.

Large and destructive waves/swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents as swell as storm surge are possible across SVG.

Another area of concern/disturbance is located over the Eastern Atlantic, with a 60% chance of development and tracking near our area by Wednesday. Be Prepared!!