According to CARDI, Hurricane Beryl has caused a loss of agricultural assets in St. Vincent and the Grenadines of up to 80–100 percent of certain crops.

CARDI Caribbean has been meeting with impacted farmers on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Preliminary findings reveal between 80% and 100% destruction of crops such as bananas, plantains, coconuts, avocados, and a variety of vegetables. Many of these crops were ready for market, leaving the livelihoods of farmers in jeopardy”.

However, CARDI reports that despite the loss of root crops, farmers are finding a bright spot as wind and rain damage has largely spared their potato, sweet potato, yam, dasheen, and cassava crops. This is because their marketable storage organs are located underground.

“Root crops have been identified as suitable to prepare for, cope with, and recover from climate-related disasters like hurricanes and storms.”

While CARDI says assessments will be done to determine the scale and impact of the hurricane on the sector, it is clear that loss and damage have been significant.

“We at CARDI remain committed to assisting the impacted islands to restore agriculture production while working with all stakeholders to build resilience.”