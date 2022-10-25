Bethel High School students and staff hold independence activities

The staff and students of Bethel High School today were immersed in an exposition of skills and fun as a commencement to their independence activities.

The first half of the day saw the Business Department’s educational venture in allowing the students to gain hands-on experience in the areas of production and manufacturing accounting.

Many Vincentian delicacies, beaded jewellery, cosmetics, clothing, and paintings, all made by students, were showcased and on sale.

Services such as hair braiding and barbering were also offered. Skipping, tug of war, morale and other traditional games in the afternoon session brought the curtains down on a well-spent day.