Grenada: Beverley Steele, educator, historian, and author, has died

Beverley A. Steele, CBE, a Grenadian educator, historian, and author, has died. Steele passed away on December 19, 2022.

She was a well-known author, having written numerous books including Grenada: A History of Its People and Grenada In War Time: The Tragic Loss of the Island Queen and Other World War II Memories.

Prime Minister Dikon Mitchell reflected on her legacy, saying Grenada, and indeed the region, had lost a great educator whose passion for storytelling, as well as efforts to document and share Grenada’s history and culture, will not be forgotten.

Prime Minister Mitchell remembered Mrs Steele’s husband, William Steele, as a teacher and attending high school with her son.

Beverley A. Steele was a Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, according to information about her as an author on Amazon under her books.

She was born and raised in Jamaica and graduated from the University of the West Indies with two degrees. Steele identified as a Grenadian of Jamaican origin.

Source : Loop Caribbean