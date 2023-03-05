BGS students schooled on the importance of ‘Wildlife’

In celebration of World Wildlife Day on March 3, several students of the Buccament Government School were given insights into the role of wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

To commemorate this day, the SVGCF Volunteer Team and the Forestry Division journeyed to the Buccament Government School to share with the students in Grades 4, 5, and 6 the importance of Wildlife Day.

March 3 was chosen as it is the birthday of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, signed in 1973.

This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of CITES, as it turns 50. In recognition of the work CITES does and the collaborative conservation work that is going on globally, the theme for World Wildlife Day this year is ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’.

SVG Forestry Services’ role is to conserve, protect, and develop the national forest resource of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SVGCF’s general purpose is to source and provide funding to support conservation and management of critical ecosystems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.