Biabou man charged with stealing items valued at over $12,000 EC

On 17.06.22, Police arrested and charged Emroy Mitchell, 41-year-old Chauffeur of Biabou with two counts of Burglary.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 28 years old Domestic of Gomea as a trespasser and stole a number of food items and electronics valued at $8,524.00ECC, the property of the virtual complainant. The incident occurred at Gomea between 10:45 pm on 15.06.22 and 1:20 am on 16.06.22.

The Accused was also charged with entering the dwelling house of a 38 years old Teacher of Gomea as a trespasser and stole one (1) black Samsung 40” Television valued at $3,000.00ECC, two (2) black Samsung Tab A Tablet valued at $1,000.00ECC, total value $4,000.00ECC and $200.00ECC in cash, the property of the virtual complainant. The incident occurred between 11:30 pm and 11:55 pm on 15.06.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.