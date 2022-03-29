Biabou resident charged with stealing clothing valued at $6598.00

On 28.3.22, the police arrested and charged Moniesha Davis, a 35-year-old Labourer of Biabou with the offences of Damage to Property and Theft.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly without lawful excuse damaged one (1) 32-inch aluminium and glass door valued at $950.00 ECC.

The Accused was further charged with entering the business “Embroid it” and stealing a quantity of clothing valued at $6598.00.ECC – the property of a 37 years old Businessman of Dorsetshire Hill.

The incident occurred in Middle Street, Kingstown, between 12:15 P.M on 21.2.22 and 7:10 a.m. on 19.3.22.

Davis is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.