Bilateral cooperation between Suriname and China is praised

The relationship between Suriname and China is a good example of South-South cooperation, China’s Ambassador to Suriname Han Jing and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi declared on Wednesday.

Speaking during a reception to mark the 73th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, President Santokhi expressed appreciation for the assistance China has provided to his country through various projects and initiatives.

“Our countries remain consistent in respecting and supporting each other in an effective form of South-South cooperation. China provides technical assistance to Suriname through various projects and initiatives,” he said, referring to the many donations including medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic and support in tackling flooding.

Suriname and China have maintained close bilateral relations since Suriname’s independence in 1975. Between 2010 to 2020, China was Suriname’s most important development partner.

Several loans from China have been used to improve the country’s infrastructure and establish social housing projects.

More recently, the East Asian nation donated a complete hospital, which was commissioned at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and became the main hospital for patients infected with the virus.

Ambassador Han said the relationship between the two countries was a prime example of peaceful cooperation between China and other states, regardless of their size, social or political systems.

President Santokhi expressed the hope that Suriname would receive support from China in the Caribbean Community nation’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Asked whether Suriname could count on that, the Chinese Ambassador said: “You know that from the beginning China has supported the negotiations of the Surinamese government with the IMF. We have noticed the concern of the Surinamese government and we fully understand it. China will, as always, support smooth negotiations.”