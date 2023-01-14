Bill Gates says artificial meat products will “eventually” be “really good”

Despite the fact that just a small portion of items are sold as “meat,” billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed optimism that synthetic meat products will eventually be a “really good” alternative for consumers.

Gates responded to a query about addressing the climate situation in a Reddit forum by saying, “I think ultimately these things will be extremely good even though their share is little today,” as first reported by CNBC.

Gates cited plant-based food alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, as well as the food technology startup Upside Foods, which uses animal cells to manufacture meat in a lab setting, as essential steps in the effort to reduce the consumption of animals.

The UN issued a warning this year that not enough has been done to implement the measures included in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to reduce global warming.

Gates did, however, assert that he “still believes we can prevent a catastrophic conclusion.”

Animal husbandry is a major contributor to climate change, according to the majority of research, yet estimates of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions range from 10 to 20 percent of global emissions.

When asked about how effectively the world is combating global warming, Gates responded, “The speed of invention is actually picking up, even though we won’t meet the existing timetables or prevent going above 1.5 [degrees Celsius].”

In every sector of emission, including meat, concrete, and airplanes, he added, “the key to addressing climate change is making the clean products as affordable as the polluting products.” “The only way we can demand change from every nation on earth is in this way. We won’t succeed if it costs a lot more money.”

Gates continued, saying that “being optimistic is a good thing,” adding that “we need support on climate from both parties in the U.S. and in other nations.”

Source : FOX BUSINESS