Ajay Delpesche achievement displayed on billboard at PBSS

The next time you enter the gates of the Petit Bordel Secondary School, a billboard displaying Ajay Delpesche will greet you.

According to Education Media Unit, the billboard was erected to highlight Delpesche’s achievement at the 2022 Inter-Secondary Schools’ Meet.

“It shows the record-breaking moment, student, Ajay Delpesche, who at the 2022 Inter-Secondary Schools’ Championship, broke a 40-year old high jump record when he sprang 1.88 metres high”.

The long-standing boys 14-16 High Jump Intermediate record of 1.87 metres was held by Rohan Saunders.