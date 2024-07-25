Free Reissuance of Birth Certificates, Passports for affected residents

BIRTH CERTIFICATES , PASSPORTS TO BE ISSUED FREE OF CHARGE FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that people who were affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl and lost documents such as Birth Certificates and Passports will have those documents issued free of charge.

Dr. Gonsalves said the decision was made at the level of Cabinet to have this implemented.

“There is something in place, the Cabinet has taken a decision…that if you’re from any of the affected areas, not only Union Island, but wherever including on St Vincent, you will get your birth certificate free of cost, you will get your passport free of cost,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister was at the time, addressing a consultation with persons from the affected areas, namely Union Island and other parts of the Southern Grenadines, at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday July 24.