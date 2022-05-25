Black Sands Investors hope to restart construction on resort in July

The owner of Black Sands Resort, PACE Developments, plans on restarting construction in July.

The announcement was made on Wednesday 25 by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, following a meeting with Joseph Romano, the project’s principal investor.

“They presented a proposal on how they will integrate the current phase with the subsequent phase. They are 60% plus completed with ten villas with five rooms each. So they want to finish those while kicking off work on the hotel block at the same time.”

Gonsalves said that other cabinet members and members of the state administration met with Joseph and his team on Monday.

“The investors made a presentation, and officials inquired about intentions and requested additional documents. We hope to have a meeting on 13 June, because they intend to begin sometime in July.”

According to Gonsalves, the investors also outline how they plan to address the workforce.

Investors from Canada, PACE Developments, who broke ground on the project in 2017, have yet to complete any part of the resort at Peter’s Hope, five years after they promised a 24-30 month construction span.