Black Sands Resort currently employs over 60 workers – Gonsalves

Black Sands Resort at Peter’s Hope has employed more than 60 workers, according to Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic halting work on the resort, the Finance Minister said the work being done now is impressive.

During Covid, the Black Sands Hotel on the leeward side by Peter’s Hope halted operations. There was no work being done there. According to the developer, they’ve hired over 50 people and are continuing to hire additional employees, and they’re doing some very impressive work there.” Gonsalves said.

In the current phase of the Black Sands Resort project, 10 villas with five rooms each are being constructed.

In phases 2 and 3, 350 more rooms will be constructed in a hotel block.