Black Sands Resorts In Limbo

The completion and opening of Black Sands Resorts in Peters Hope SVG appears to be nowhere in sight.

Canadian investors, PACE Developments, which broke ground on the project in 2017, are yet to complete any part of the resorts five years after they promised a 24 -30 months construction period.

In September of 2017, Joseph L. Romano, Chairman, Pace Development St. Vincent Inc, said;

“The development of this hotel reinforces our commitment to adding resorts to Pace Development’s building portfolio and to expand our presence in the Caribbean further.

It will mark Pace Development’s largest hotel in the Caribbean and is part of the group’s strategy to position itself in the Caribbean as a powerful, globally consistent, first-class developer.”

On 8 October 2020, then Minister of Tourism Cecil Mckee stated that there was no precise date for completion.

“The exterior plastering has been completed, and the workers are now on the inside of the villas completing the plastering, after which the windows will be put in place, and the doors hung.

They are also doing some exterior work, relative to the driveways and the roads and some retaining walls”.

Speaking on NBC Radio last Wednesday, 5 January, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves sought to update the nation on the project, following a question from a caller.

“Concerning Black Sands, there’s an official who got in touch with the developer, and I am awaiting a clear proposal as to the restart and the work program going forward. Because they have invested a lot of money there already; I know covid would have interrupted, the volcano would have interrupted, but I need to know what the clear plan is.” The Prime Minister said.

In February of 2021, Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc, in a press release, denied allegations made by the then (News784) that they had received some $300 million of European investors money, which, according to information, was destined for the project but was never used.

“Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. is aware of allegations made on a recent social media blog regarding a Black Sands project and receiving 300 Million of investors’ monies. We vehemently deny these allegations, as they are false.

We wish to make it patently clear that Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. has never been contacted by any authorities, investigators, accounting or legal firms concerning these allegations. Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. will vigorously defend its reputation against these baseless falsehoods”.

The project consists of three phases, which involves ten villas, each with five rooms. Phases two and three will see the construction of a hotel block comprising an additional 350 rooms. It is financed 100% by PACE Development SVG Inc.

At least 1200 rooms are expected to be added to the stock on mainland St Vincent from the hotel projects that have been approved.

This includes the Black Sands facility, the Marriott, Holiday Inn, Royal Mills, La Vue, and the Sandals Beaches Resorts.