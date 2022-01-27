SVG: Work On Black Sands Resorts May Restart In February

Work on the troubled Black Sands Resorts, which has been delayed for months, could recommence either late February or early March.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves giving an update on state radio, said he has received a report on the project but is not fully satisfied.

“I got a report as to their restart or when they are planning to restart towards the end of February early March.

I am not satisfied with the report entirely; I want further details. However, at least it’s a good thing they are speaking of restarting”.

Canadian investors, PACE Developments, which broke ground on the project in 2017, are yet to complete any part of the resort five years after they promised a 24 -30 months construction period.

In September of 2017, Joseph L. Romano, Chairman, Pace Development St. Vincent Inc, said;

“The development of this hotel reinforces our commitment to adding resorts to Pace Development’s building portfolio and to expand our presence in the Caribbean further”.

On 8 October 2020, then Minister of Tourism Cecil Mckee stated that there was no precise date for completion.

In February of 2021, Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc, in a press release, denied allegations made by the then (News784) that they had received some $300 million of European investors money, which, according to information, was destined for the project but was never used.

“Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. is aware of allegations made on a recent social media blog regarding a Black Sands project and receiving 300 Million of investors’ monies. We vehemently deny these allegations, as they are false”.

The project consists of three phases, which involves ten villas, each with five rooms. Phases two and three will see the construction of a hotel block comprising an additional 350 rooms. It is financed 100% by PACE Development SVG Inc.

At least 1200 rooms are expected to be added to the stock on mainland St Vincent from the hotel projects that have been approved.

This includes the Black Sands facility, the Marriott, Holiday Inn, Royal Mills, La Vue, and the Sandals Beaches Resorts.