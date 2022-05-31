BSSS compete in the 2022 Aquatic Center International Invitational

Four Black Sands Swim Squad swimmers competed at the 30th Annual Aquatic Centre International Invitational 2022 swimming championships held from May 27th to 29th in Barbados.

Carifta silver and bronze medalist Kennice Greene competed in a total of 10 individual events in the girls 13 to 14 year age group and put in a dominating performance, winning a total of 5 gold medals (200 IM, 100 Free,100 Fly, 50 Fly and 50 Free); 3 silver medals (50 Back, 200 Free, 100 Breast) and 2 Bronze medals (50 Breast and 100 Back). Whilst doing so, Kennice managed to reset two of her own SVG National records in the 100 Freestyle, swimming a time of 1:01.93. Also the 200 Individual Medley in a time of 2:41.21. She came back to SVG proudly carrying a trophy awarded for being the overall champion in her age group.

Jamie Joachim, also a Carifta silver medalist put in a strong performance in the same girls 13 to 14 year age group. Joachim competed in a total of 9 events, winning a total of 3 gold medals (50 Back, 100 Back and 200 Back) and 4 Silver medals (200 IM, 100 Free, 100 Fly and 50 Fly). Joachim also did some record re-writing by breaking her own SVG National record in the 100 Backstroke in a time of 1:13.01.

Swimming in the Boys 9 to 10 year age category was Kione Deshong who put in some good performances but unfortunately was unable to medal.

BSSS’s newcomer, 15 year old Kentreal Kydd, one of SVG’s upcoming Para-Swimmers competed at the event meaning it was his very first Regional competition. Kentreal swam a personal best time in the 100 Freestyle in a time of 1:31.66 and in the 50 Freestyle in a time of 38.15.