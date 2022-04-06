Wednesday, April 6
More than a dozen Blackfish caught by Barrouallie fishermen

St Vincent Times was reliable informed that 18 “Black Fish” were caught by fishermen in the Western town of Barrouallie on Tuesday 5 April.

Within Saint Patrick Parish, Barrouallie is the largest town. The area is known for fishing and is famous for “Blackfish”.

The meat is dried, and salt is added to the flesh of the pilot whales; it then turns black, hence the name “Blackfish”.

Most of the world does not think highly of whaling, including Vincentian black-fishing.

Also known as pilot whales, the “Black-Fish” is hunted as part of the town’s decades-old tradition.

