Blue Marlins captures 6 titles at National Gallagher swim championship

Blue Marlins Strikes Again! The curtains came down on the recently concluded National Gallagher Swim championship on Sunday, August 21st and the Blue Marlins Swim club once again proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The meet which commenced on Thursday 18th August saw the two main teams the Black Sands Swim club and Blue Marlins swim club along with the Rising Stars swim club and several unattached swimmers competing in the various strokes including backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle and Individual Medley.

Blue Marlins, boasting a cadre of young swimmers, dominated the junior divisions, capturing six individual titles as well as winning four of the sprint challenges.

Blue Marlins swept both the boy’s and girls’ individual titles in the 8 and under category- Taj Henry claimed the boy’s title with Tru Matthias placing second and Saj Caesar third. In the 8 and under girls category Skylar Byron won the title while her teammates Kmar Rose and J’Nyah Rose placed second and third respectively. The sprint challenge in the 8 and under category in the boy’s division was won by Taj Henry while Skylar Byron took the title in the girl’s division.

Blue Marlins also did the double in the 9-10 categories. Jadon Hamilton who had a remarkable performance won the individual boy’s title and broke two records, the 100 and 200m backstroke. Caghry Williams placed second in this category.

In the girl’s division, Belle Adams won the individual title and Rolene Sam placed second. Hazen Dabriel secured both the boy’s 11-12 individual title as well as the boy’s 9-12 sprint challenge title. Tayeah St.Hillaire won the girl’s 11-12 individual title, while Zaryah Samuel placed third.

The girl’s 9-12 sprint challenge was also won by Tayeah St.Hillaire.Malique Mayers was third overall in the 13-14 boys category. Other swimmers who competed and medalled in the event were Ronyah Jack, Frencille Davis, Jod Baker, Aedryon Sam, and Ezron Quashie.

A number of young swimmers Zane Dabriel, Samiyah Jacobs, Saige Jobe, Raya Adams, Darryl Pope, Makenzie Quow,Tezza Sutherland and Sage Williams competing for the first time did a fantastic job much to the delight of the crowd. Many of the swimmers also recorded personal best times.